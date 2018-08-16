Arusha — The government is planing to spend Sh530 billion to put up networks for clean water and sewage in Arusha City.

The minister for Water and Irrigation, Prof Makame Mbarawa, made the statement here yesterday during the ceremony to sign contracts for the projects in the city.

He insisted that government wa determined to end challenges related to availability of clean water and collection of sewage here.

"A total of Sh530 billion will be spent to address water challenges in Arusha," he said.

However, the minister tasked the Arusha Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (AUWSA) to collect at least Sh1.8 billion per month.

"We want the project to be completed in 18 months instead of the 24 months stipulated in the contract," he said.

For her part, AUWSA director general Luth Koya made the assurance that control mechanisms would be put in place to ensure the instructed collection target is reached.

About the project, the AUWSA boss said the pipe would be laid at a distance of 220 kilometres covering 4,024 holes that will connect over 4,500 customers.

He said, Sh439 billion of the total budget has been issued by the African Development Bank (AfDB) while the remaining amount Sh47 billion was from internal sources.

Speaking at the event, the manager of the Beijing construction firm that won the tender, Mr Cheng Longhai, said they were looking forward to completing the project within 18 months.