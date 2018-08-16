Tanzania: Man Who 'Wanted to Bribe' Lukuvi Probed

Dar es Salaam — Investigations in the case facing businessman Mohamed Kiluwa, who allegedly attempted to bribe the Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Minister William Lukuvi with $40,000 (Sh90 million) is yet to be completed.

This was revealed in the court yesterday by the advocate of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Mr Maghela Ndimbo, when the case was mentioned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the city.

Advocate Ndimbo asked Chief Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi who is in charge of the case to adjourn it to another date.

After that Magistrate Shahidi adjourned the case until September 14 this year when the case will be mentioned. The accused is out on bail.

The director of Kiluwa Steal Group Co and Kiluwa Free Processing Zone is charged at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court.