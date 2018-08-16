16 August 2018

Tanzania: Govt Gives One Week Ultimatum to Cement Producers As Prices Rise

By Gadiosa Lamtey Glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The government on Wednesday night August 15 gave cement manufacturers a week to make sure that cement is available on the market as it was before and prices come down.

The ultimatum was issued by the Deputy Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment Ms Stella Manyanya after she held a closed-door meeting with the cement stakeholders in Dar es Salaam.

"Those who will fail to obey the order after a week, serious measures would be taken against them. We have already agreed with the producers. The prices should return to normal," she said.

The meeting started around 6pm pm and ended at around 9pm pm. It brought together cement manufactures, coal, transporters and public institutions.

