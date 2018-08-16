16 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: PSF Awards Best Exhibitors

By Kelly Rwamapera

The official closing of the 21st Rwanda International Trade Fair (RITF), commonly known as expo, saw a number of businesses that participated in the three-week event awarded.

Apart from the usual awarding of best exhibitors, the Private Sector Federation (PSF) added eight other categories in the Golden Circle.

They included big investor, woman entrepreneur, young entrepreneur, digital economy, business promotion, social responsibility, best outlet retailer, and green economy.

Egide Gatera was awarded in the category of investors, Hope Hangare for women entrepreneur, and Zia Murekatete for young entrepreneur.

Other winners included MTN Rwanda (for Digitalisation), Andre Bitwayiki (Business Promotion), Bralirwa (Social Responsibility) while the Green Economy award went to Donata Mukanyarwaya.

Eco Bank was awarded in finance category, RSSB in insurance, and Egypt in foreign exhibitors.

The three best overall exhibitors were Cimerwa, RwandAir and Equity Bank respectively.

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente called upon members of the private sector to improve production.

"The country is challenging you to produce more than you currently do in both quantity and quality. The reason is to have more exports and variety." he said.

Rwanda's seven-year development programme (2017-2024) aims at increasing exports by 14 per cent per year.

According to Ngirente, the Government is, among others, supporting the industrial sector and reducing the cost of production in the country.

"This is why we even reduced the price of electricity for industries," he said.

Meanwhile, during last year's expo, about 30 foreign companies registered to operate in Rwanda while this year 50 foreign companies are keen to open up business in Kigali, according to PSF CEO Steven Ruzibiza.

"Every year both exhibitors and clientelle have increased" he said.

This year, 450 exhibitors participated in the expo, up from 330 last year.

