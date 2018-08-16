15 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: PS-Imberakuri Hails Peaceful Parliamentary Campaigns

By Frederic Byumvuhore

PS-Imberakuri has said that it foresees a peaceful campaign season due to the improved security as it bids to secure seats in the lower chamber of parliament.

During the 2013 parliamentary elections in which they failed to secure a single seat, the party alleged to have faced some challenges with local leaders who used to threaten their voters.

Christine Mukabunani, the party's Chairperson, said at a news conference on Tuesday that security has been improved and the public has been sensitised about the upcoming elections.

"In 2013, the ordinary people were not well informed about our party but today we are happy that we are known everywhere. We hope to win seats in parliament. Our first day showed us that people like our manifesto, we expect good results," Mukabunani said.

The party's manifesto promises to solve existing challenges in different sectors, including education, health, infrastructure and social welfare.

Mukabunani said they plan to improve the welfare of teachers as well as increase the rollout of Mutuelle de santé health insurance.

Today, the party is expected to campaign in Rubavu District before heading to Gicumbi District on Saturday.

