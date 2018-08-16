Malawi: Accident Claims Eight Lives in Dedza

Dedza, August 16, 2018. Eight people have died while five others have been injured during a road accident that occurred in the morning hours of Wednesday at Linthipe 1 in Dedza.

According to Dedza Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sub Inspector Edward Kabango the accident occurred around 4:00 hours when two trucks collided head- on at Linthipe.

Kabango confirmed that seven people died on the spot while the other died while receiving treatment at Dedza District Hospital.

"A vehicle registration number BT 171 Scania truck which was driven by Steven Singiredo, 37, from Gola Village Traditional Authority (TA) Chapananga in Chikwawa was coming from Lilongwe going towards Dedza,

"Upon arrival at the said place, the right ball joint of his vehicle dislocated as a result, the vehicle encroached on the right lane where it collided with a freightliner truck registration number LL 6823 which was being driven by Yusuf Milanzie, 41, from Fungwe Village, T.A. Wimbe in Kasungu. It had 12 passengers on board," Kabango said.

He said five people escaped with various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Dedza District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Police are asking the general public to come at Dedza District Hospital to identify the bodies.