16 August 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Accident Claims Eight Lives in Dedza

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sellah Singini

Dedza, August 16, 2018. Eight people have died while five others have been injured during a road accident that occurred in the morning hours of Wednesday at Linthipe 1 in Dedza.

According to Dedza Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sub Inspector Edward Kabango the accident occurred around 4:00 hours when two trucks collided head- on at Linthipe.

Kabango confirmed that seven people died on the spot while the other died while receiving treatment at Dedza District Hospital.

"A vehicle registration number BT 171 Scania truck which was driven by Steven Singiredo, 37, from Gola Village Traditional Authority (TA) Chapananga in Chikwawa was coming from Lilongwe going towards Dedza,

"Upon arrival at the said place, the right ball joint of his vehicle dislocated as a result, the vehicle encroached on the right lane where it collided with a freightliner truck registration number LL 6823 which was being driven by Yusuf Milanzie, 41, from Fungwe Village, T.A. Wimbe in Kasungu. It had 12 passengers on board," Kabango said.

He said five people escaped with various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Dedza District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Police are asking the general public to come at Dedza District Hospital to identify the bodies.

Malawi

CSOs Demand Resignation of Malawi's Anti-Graft Chief

Civil society organisations have come hard on graft busting body Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general, asking… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.