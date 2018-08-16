11 August 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda: Govt Installs Cargo Scanners At Border Posts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dicta Asiimwe

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has installed non-intrusive cargo scanners at the Busia and Malaba borders to help reduce tax evasion.

The revenue authority is seeking to reach a Ush16.4 trillion ($4.4 billion) target announced in June by the Minister of Finance. The new target is Ush1.8 trillion ($494.3 million) more than what was collected in the 2017/2018 financial year.

URA is banking on improved tax administration to meet its target and the scanners will play a key role in this.

Better practices

Dicksons Kateshumbwa, a commissioner in the Customs Department, said better administration practices would see URA collect an extra Ush700 billion ($188.4 million).

The new scanners will be connected to existing systems like the Asycuda World, a customs system that is used by importers and exporters in different parts of East Africa to clear goods even before they reach their destination.

Mr Kateshumbwa said the scanners are precise and can even find an undeclared three millimetre wire.

The ability to scan and see all goods going through Malaba and Busia, means goods will be cleared faster and more efficiently.

Uganda

Two Killed in Arua Park Robbery

Three men have been arrested on allegations of robbing and shooting dead two South Sudanese businessmen in a hotel at… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.