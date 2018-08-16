Cameroon: PURS - Presidential Hopeful Ends Far North Tour

Serge Espoir Matomba has in the past week been combing the ar North Region, meeting with party officials and presenting his vision to potential voters.

Serge Espoir Matomba, candidate to the October 7 presidential election on the ticket of the United People for Social Renovation (UPSR/PURS) will round off a week-long visit to the Far North Region today, an official of PURS said.

The 38-year old hopeful began his tour in the Far North regional capital Maroua last week. There, he visited the banks of River Mayo Kaliao where he met residents who have been victims of erosion in the last 10 years.

"I had to contact the city officials to ask them to quickly find a solution to this problem before the worst occurs. We cannot tolerate, nor understand why people are abandoned to themselves, using craft methods to keep under control the great ravine that is gradually moving towards their homes," Matomba said in a statement.

He then promised to put in place an autonomous civil protection organ, should he emerge victorious in the election. The PURS flagbearer also communed with the victims, including women and youths. In addition, Matomba held strategic meetings with his party officials before taking off.

In Maga like in Kaele and other localities visited in the Far North Region, Matomba held open-air meetings with the locals. He commended the people for their commitment to the social renovation of Cameroon and their determination to take part in the construction of a better country.

The aspirant has held specific meetings with commercial motorcycle riders, students, unemployed youth, women, amongst others. He reiterated he was poised to give equal chances to all Cameroonians.

Much earlier, Matomba sensitised people on the importance of participating in the electoral process. He also had exchanges with the youth and presented his socio-cultural, economic and political programme, especially those related to youth empowerment.