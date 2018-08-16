THE prosecution has asked for more time to complete investigation in relation to the trial of businessman Mohamed Kiluwa, who is charged with bribing Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development William Lukuvi 90m/-.

Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) prosecutor Magera Ndimbo told Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday when the case came for mention that they were still investigating.

"We request for another mention date, your honour, pending further investigation into the matter," the prosecutor said.

Accordingly, the magistrate adjourned the case until September 14, this year, for mention and extended bail to the businessman.

Kiluwa, who is Kiluwa Steel Group Co Ltd and Kiluwa Free Processing Zone director, is out on bail having fulfilled a condition of securing two reliable sureties.

One of the sureties was required to deposit in court 45m/- or surrender a title deed of immovable property certified at the same amount.

It is alleged by the prosecution that Kiluwa committed the offence on July 16, this year, at between 06.10 and 14.00 hours at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Office, Kivukoni Front Street, in Ilala District.

Being the director of Kiluwa Steel Group Co Ltd and Kiluwa Free Processing Zone, the businessman is alleged to have corruptly given the Minister $40,000 (equivalent to 90m/-) as an inducement so as to forebear him to submit to the ministry office a certificate of occupancy of 57 plots. Such plots, according to the prosecution, are of Block B Kikongo and Block D Disunyura Industrial Area, Kibaha Township in Coast Region.

The prosecution told the court that such matter was in relation to the principal's affairs of Minister Lukuvi.

Meanwhile, the same court is set to have preliminary hearing on August 30 of a 400m/- armed robbery case involving 12 people, including two police officers, at Barclays Bank, Kinondoni Branch, in Kinondoni District.

Senior State Attorney Mutalemwa Kishenyi informed Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi yesterday that during the preliminary session the prosecution would provide more particulars and a memorandum of facts, showing how the accused committed the offence.

The accused are branch manager with Barclays Bank Alune Kasililika and Neema Batchu, also an employee with Barclays Bank, Kakamia Sekwao Julius, Iddy Nguvu Khamis, Sezary Oswald Masawe, Boniface Ndalo Muumba, who are all businessmen and businesswoman Ruth Amon Macha.

Others are Hamis Shabani, alias caros, a businessman, Manasi Genyeka, alias Mjeshi (35) a driver, Maulid Seif (30), alias Black, alias Mau, alias Nkurunzinza, a businessman and two police officers, Detective Staff Sergeant Idd and Corporal Bundala.

It is alleged that all other accused, except the police officers, conspired to commit an offence at unknown time and place in Dar es Salaam.

According to the prosecution, on April 15, this year, at Barclays Bank, Kinondoni Branch in Kinondoni District, the accused stole 390,220,000/-, $55,000 and €2,150, the property of the bank.

Before and during such stealing, it is alleged, the accused threatened Ms Anifah Ahmed and Ms Anna Tegete, who are employees with the bank to obtain and retain the money.