THE government has signed a 40bn/- contract to improve a sewage drainage system and expand its network in Arusha City.

The contract was signed between the Arusha Urban Water Supply and Sewage Management Authority (Auwsa) and the Beijing Construction Engineering Group of China at $17m.

The Minister for Water and Irrigation, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said the project to improve sanitation in Arusha City and its environs was being implemented through a soft grant from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The project is expected to address waste water and the sewerage drainage system by increasing an effluent removal network covering up to 276km from 46km.

According to Auwsa Managing Director Ruth Koya, through the AfDB grant, Arusha Sustainable Urban Water and Sanitation Delivery Project will be implemented at $234m (about 0.5trn/-). Previously, the project was planned to be completed by next year, but the time has been extended to 2020.

Through the project, water production for Arusha City is expected to almost triple from the current 40,000 cubic metres to over 105 cubic metres per day, while the service coverage is to be boosted from 44 per cent to over 80 per cent.

The current clean water pipes network measures just 312km in total, but the new project will cover about 580km of service lines.

The amount of water loss, especially through daily leaking, will also be reduced from 40 to 20 per cent.

Arusha City with its environs has slightly more than 500,000 permanent residents, but those currently covered under the Auwsa water services are 325,000.

The new scheme will see the number of beneficiaries double to 600,000, which means almost every person in the city will be served.