16 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chinese Embassy Donates Over 190 Sewing Machines to Three Regions

By Mary Ramadhani

CHINESE Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke has handed over more than 190 sewing machines donated to underdeveloped areas of Mbeya, Kagera and Simiyu regions.

"I have been told by many Tanzanian friends that women and young labourers in some underdeveloped areas are in urgent need of sewing machines to process clothes or make art crafts.

I fully agree that once equipped with the machines, then people can acquire requisite skills and change their living conditions through hard work," she explained.

According to her, the Chinese embassy has donated three types of sewing machines - electric, treadle and manual.

"It is my hope that women and young labourers will benefit from these sewing machines and successfully start their own businesses," she noted.

Yesterday's event was attended by Busega MP Raphael Chegeni, Secretary General of Bukoba Development Foundation Tryphon Rutazamba and Ms Florah Mathew, who is a member of the board of trustees, Mbeya Women Trust Fund Foundation. For his part, Mr Chegeni expressed gratitude to the Chinese ambassador for the donation.

He received 73 sewing machines of which 16 were electric, 48 were treadle and nine were manual.

"This will help transform Simiyu. I would like to express my gratitude on behalf of all women from Busega and the machines will reach the intended people," he added.

Ms Mathew said if a woman was given a hand and empowered then she was capable of raising her standard of life and by doing so helping her entire family.

"We have received 80 sewing machines, which include electric, manual and embroidery and I will ensure they reach the intended people," she added.

Mr Rutazamba expressed gratitude to the envoy for the donation handed over to him. "We have received 40 sewing machines of which 20 are electric and 20 are normal," he added.

Apart from the machines, the ambassador also presented a book "Up and out of poverty" written by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the delegate.

