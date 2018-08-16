16 August 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmaajo Appoints 3th Army Chief Since Taking Office, Fahad Yasin Moved to Nisa & Women Take Charge At Villa Somalia & Police

Photo: aljazeera
Security in Mogadishu

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo has appointed Gen Dahir Aden Elmi "Indhoqarsho" as the new army chief replacing Gen Abdiweli Gorod.

Gen Elmi had earlier served as the Army chief back in 2015.

He becomes the fourth Army Chief to be appointed since Farmaajo to office. In the last 18 months the SNA has been headed by Mohamed Adan Buud, Ahmed Mohamed Jimale Irfid and Abdiweli Jama Gorod.

The new deputy army chief is now Leutenant Colonel Odawaa Yusuf Rageh. A shocking move by Farmaajo has been the replacement of his confidante Fahad Yasin by Dr. Amina Said Ali as the new Chief of Staff.

Fahad Yasin has been moved to the National Intelligence and Security Agency as Deputy Director. Two Deputies at NISA Abdalla Mohamed Abdalla and Abdulkadir Mohamed Nuur and have been sacked.

Fahad is the man who headed Farmaajo's election campaign and a confidante of the President. Gen Saed Ahmed Kediye former CID head and Colonel Zakia Hussein Ahmed have been made Deputy Police Chiefs.

Colonel Ahmed promoted to General is now highest ranking female officer in Somalia police history. Colonel Hassan Nur Ol-u-joog is now the new commander of the navy.

See What Everyone is Watching

