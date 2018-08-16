Somalia: Farmajo Shakes Security Chiefs to Rump Up War On Al-Shabaab

Photo: aljazeera

Security in Mogadishu

The president of Somalia's Federal government, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has made a major security shake-up on Thursday to step up the fight against Al-Shabaab.

In a presidential decree, President Farmajo appointed General Dahir Adan Elmi as the country's new military chief, replacing Gen Abdiweli Jama Gorod.

Amina Sa'ed Ali named as the new the Chief staff of Villa Somalia, the state house, succeeding Fahad Yasin, who becomes deputy director of Intelligence Agency (NISA).

Yasin takes over from Abdikadir Mohamed Nur who has been relieved of his duties as the deputy director of (NISA).

Odawaa Yussuf Rageh has been promoted to the force commander of the Somali military while Hassan Nur Ol-ujog was as named as the country's new Navy Chief.

Sa'eed Ahmed Kediye was appointed as the deputy Police commander-in-chief, the same position was named a female officer, Zakia Hussein who has been promoted to General.