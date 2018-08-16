16 August 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Djibouti: Somali President Arrives in Djibouti for Official Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on Thursday arrived in Djibouti after receiving an official invitation from his counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh. The plane carrying President Farmajo and his entourage took off from the Aden Adde International Airport at around 08:00 a.m. local time.

During his stay, President Farmajo is expected to hold talks with the hosting President, Ismail Omar Guelleh on wide range issues including bilateral relations and trade. Abdinur Mohamed, communication director of presidency said the talks of the two leaders will focus on strengthening the relations of both countries.

"Both leaders will discuss further strengthening bilateral ties between our two countries. Somalia and Djibouti share strong brotherly bonds," Mohamed said in a Twitter post. This visit will be the second trip of President Farmajo to Djibouti since he assumed the office in early 2017.

Djibouti

Farmaajo to Arbitrate in the Eritrea-Djibouti Diplomatic Row

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo will on Thursday jet off to Djibouti for what an insider has told… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.