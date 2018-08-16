Djibouti: Somali President Arrives in Djibouti for Official Visit

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on Thursday arrived in Djibouti after receiving an official invitation from his counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh. The plane carrying President Farmajo and his entourage took off from the Aden Adde International Airport at around 08:00 a.m. local time.

During his stay, President Farmajo is expected to hold talks with the hosting President, Ismail Omar Guelleh on wide range issues including bilateral relations and trade. Abdinur Mohamed, communication director of presidency said the talks of the two leaders will focus on strengthening the relations of both countries.

"Both leaders will discuss further strengthening bilateral ties between our two countries. Somalia and Djibouti share strong brotherly bonds," Mohamed said in a Twitter post. This visit will be the second trip of President Farmajo to Djibouti since he assumed the office in early 2017.