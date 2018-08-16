16 August 2018

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda to Host 2018 Global Logistics Convention

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Justus Lyatuu

Over 500 participants from across the world are expected to attend the 2nd edition of Global Logistics Convention scheduled to take place from September 17-18 in Kampala, Uganda.

Uganda Freight Forwarders Association (UFFA) in partnership with the National Logistics Platform and the ministry of Works and Transport are the organisers of the convention.

Expected participants will include logisticians, finance institutions, insurance firms, manufacturers and traders, truck and equipment dealers, government officials, academicians among others.

Gideon Badagawa, the executive director, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) said Uganda is a land locked country, but transport and logistics offers a unique opportunity to become land-linked, and the convention presents an opportunity to share best practice in trade and policy, engage a wide range of stakeholders.

"The convention will define roles and responsibilities in the development process to facilitate a competitive environment for the sector," said Badagawa.

The conference will be held at Sheraton Hotel under the theme: "Freight Logistics: The Edge to Competitiveness"

Hussein Kiddedde, chairperson organising committee of the conference and head Uganda Freight Forwarders Association, said Uganda will showcase its true potential as an ideal transportation hub to the global community, while bringing about interactions, business meetings, exchange of ideas and contacts among the maritime stakeholders across the continent.

"This event will also afford Uganda the opportunity of improving its economy via the transport and logistics sector as issues such as ports development and its modernization, increasing revenue streams and challenges will be at the front burner of the discussions.

"This event will also avail Uganda the opportunity of improving its economy via the transport and logistics sector as issues such as increasing revenue streams and challenges will be at the front of the discussions," Kiddedde said.

He added: "We look forward to bringing together the many business leaders in freight and logistics industry for a substantive discussion of real-world solutions to key issues facing the logistics industry today."

This summit comes at a time when Uganda businesses need increased awareness and knowledge on best practices to use especially in a digitally inclusive world where technology as well as the country is preparing for the constructions in the oil and gas sector.

Uganda

Killer of Museveni's Ally Jailed for 35 Years

High Court in Luweero has handed a 35-year jail term to a man who murdered President Museveni's bush war collaborator. Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.