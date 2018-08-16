Uganda to Host 2018 Global Logistics Convention

Over 500 participants from across the world are expected to attend the 2nd edition of Global Logistics Convention scheduled to take place from September 17-18 in Kampala, Uganda.

Uganda Freight Forwarders Association (UFFA) in partnership with the National Logistics Platform and the ministry of Works and Transport are the organisers of the convention.

Expected participants will include logisticians, finance institutions, insurance firms, manufacturers and traders, truck and equipment dealers, government officials, academicians among others.

Gideon Badagawa, the executive director, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) said Uganda is a land locked country, but transport and logistics offers a unique opportunity to become land-linked, and the convention presents an opportunity to share best practice in trade and policy, engage a wide range of stakeholders.

"The convention will define roles and responsibilities in the development process to facilitate a competitive environment for the sector," said Badagawa.

The conference will be held at Sheraton Hotel under the theme: "Freight Logistics: The Edge to Competitiveness"

Hussein Kiddedde, chairperson organising committee of the conference and head Uganda Freight Forwarders Association, said Uganda will showcase its true potential as an ideal transportation hub to the global community, while bringing about interactions, business meetings, exchange of ideas and contacts among the maritime stakeholders across the continent.

"This event will also avail Uganda the opportunity of improving its economy via the transport and logistics sector as issues such as increasing revenue streams and challenges will be at the front of the discussions," Kiddedde said.

He added: "We look forward to bringing together the many business leaders in freight and logistics industry for a substantive discussion of real-world solutions to key issues facing the logistics industry today."

This summit comes at a time when Uganda businesses need increased awareness and knowledge on best practices to use especially in a digitally inclusive world where technology as well as the country is preparing for the constructions in the oil and gas sector.