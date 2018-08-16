Ghana: Partner With Govt to Help Develop Ghana--President Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for greater collaboration between the Church and Government to uplift the moral, spiritual and economic lives of Ghanaians and to accelerate the pace of the country's development.

The President said his call was premised on the shared aspirations of the common values of service to mankind, of love and solidarity with fellow human beings and of truth, honesty and integrity.

President Akufo-Addo, who made the call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at the 29th Biennial General Council Meeting of the Assemblies of God Church, held at the Great Hall, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, said focus on these values would help lift Ghana up, fulfill the word of God and realize the promise of immortality that Christ offered to all true believers.

President Akufo-Addo commended the support of the Assemblies of God Church -- in sanitation, education and the construction of the National Cathedral -- and urged other religious bodies to emulate the good examples of the Church.

He reiterated government's commitment to ensuring that every Ghanaian child attained, at least, a secondary school education.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the role education has played in the socio-economic development of the country and assured that the government was going to champion that cause.

He said, no matter where they (youth) were in Ghana, and no matter the circumstances of their parents, they all had the right to access education.

"We don't know what village is going to produce the Ghanaian Einstein, and if we have that perspective, then we will support the initiative that makes it possible.

"Education is a tool for development, and not for self-serving partisan political debates. This tool is what all of us should commit ourselves to," he emphasized.

In the first year (2017) of the implementation of the Free Senior High School Programme, the policy ensured that 90,000 more young men and women were admitted into Senior High Schools than they did the year before (2016.

"The spectra of at least 100,000 young men and women dropping out of the educational system at the level of Junior High School is one I am determined to stop", he stated.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that, as a result of the huge numbers, his government had to devise intelligent solutions as to how we could use the existing infrastructure to cater for this additional number of people, hence the Double-Track System.

President Akufo-Addo assured the General Council and the entire Christian faith of his unshaken Christian faith, stating that, "I see myself as a Christian in politics" and as one whose political orientation had been greatly influenced by the Christian values.