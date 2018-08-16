16 August 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: India Marks Independence Day in Ghana

press release By Chantal Aidoo

Indians living in Ghana, yesterday, gathered at the residence of the Indian High Commissioner to mark the country's 72nd Independence Day anniversary.

The celebration was amidst the hoisting of the Indian National Flag, singing the Indian National Anthem and some cultural display.

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Birender Singh Yadav, delivered a message from the Indian President, Mr Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

Mr Kovind said India was igniting the fire within the youth of India to nurture their unlimited human capital for development.

Touching on the contributions of India to Africa, President Kovind said his country had been in partnership with Africa and the Ghana Government in many areas of development, based on Ghana's priority, adding that all the partnerships were on terms beneficial to their partners in order to liberate their potentials rather than constrain them.

He pledged the government of India's commitment to harnessing India's experience with digital revolution to support Ghana's development, improve delivery of public services, extend education and health, while spreading digital literacy, expanding financial inclusion and mainstreaming the marginalised.

Under Agriculture, Mr Kovind observed that though Ghana and Africa at large had 60 percent of the world's richest lands, it was only 10 percent that was being utilized and pledged India's support to help cultivate these lands for global output.

He said the Indian government's partnership with Ghana and other African countries would address challenges of climate change, preserve biodiversity and adopt clean and efficient energy sources.

