Ghana: BAC Holds Consultative Forum

press release

A consultative forum, which aimed to educate participants on the opportunities offered by the One District, One Factory and Planting for Food and Jobs initiatives and how they could take advantage of them, has taken place at Atebubu.

The forum,funded by the Rural Enterprises Programme, was organized by the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Office of the Business Advisory Centre (BAC) in collaboration with the Municipal Assembly.

Participants were drawn from farmers' groups, assembly members, department of agriculture and financial institutions.

According to Mr Isaac Oppong, Municipal Head, BAC, the 2 programmes came with job opportunities; enhancement of incomes for farmers and other players in the agriculture value chain as well as earning the country the much needed foreign exchange.

Mr George Amanyo, Municipal Director, Department of Agriculture, took the meeting through implementation of the initiatives, progress of work and the impact on beneficiaries in the Municipality.

In his remarks, Mr Williams Kwaku Boateng, Chief Executive Officer, Amantin Agro Processing Company Ltd (AAPCL), disclosed that his outfit, one of the factories designated under One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative, was engaging about 1800 out grower farmers to produce cassava to augment produce from the factory's own 8,000 hectare farm.

Mr Boateng said the out growers would be supported with inputs and ploughing services, the cost of which they would refund after harvest.

Mr Clement Sakyi, Manager, Atebubu Branch, Agricultural Development Bank, described the credit worthiness of farmers in the municipality as poor and urged them not to abuse the opportunity offered by AAPCL.

Present was Mr Amadu Kwasi Addo, Municipal Chief Farmer and last year's National Best Livestock Farmer.