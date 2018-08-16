Ghana and FIFA to Negotiate On the Fate of GFA

press release

The Government of Ghana (GoG) has called for further discussions with the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) over a liquidation petition against the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In the letter dated Tuesday, August 14, 2018 and addressed to the Head of the Liaison Team, Dr Kofi Amoah, FIFA directed the government to withdraw its law suit at an Accra High Court, failure of which the Ghana Football Association (GFA) would be banned from the global body.

The letter described the Ghana Government's petition to liquidate the GFA as an interference in football which contravened FIFA's rules and regulations and gave the country an August 27 deadline to withdraw the petition.

The decision to petition the court to liquidate the GFA came on the back of an investigative documentary by an investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which uncovered massive rot in Ghana's football.

The meeting, slated for Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the FIFA headquarters, is expected to bring an amicable solution to the problem between the Government of Ghana and FIFA over the future of GFA.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, yesterday, the Minister Designate for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the dialogue between the two bodies was in the right direction in efforts to find a common ground to reach an amicable settlement and also find a way out over the recent developments regarding the administration of football in the country.

Mr Nkrumah said, Ghana had, over the years, acknowledged and recognized the mandate of FIFA to administer football globally and would continue to do so.

"It is our understanding that FIFA remains committed to purging football administration in Ghana of corruption and related criminal conduct, which objective is in accord with that of the Government of Ghana."

Touching on the recent development in the financial services sector, the Minister Designate said government was in support of the actions being taken by the Central Bank to recapitalize and grow a robust economy.

He said, the development was part of on-going reforms aimed at strengthening the country's financial sector to raise the capacity of local banks to withstand the vigorous competition in the financial industry.

He explained that every step that the government was taking in the financial sector was to ensure that shareholders, depositors and the general public were protected, adding that so far, 7.9 billion cedis had been pumped into the financial sector.

He explained that government had taken steps to clean up inherited debt and adopt mechanisms towards the sustainability of the banking sector as well as take punitive measures on persons found culpable of mismanaging depositors' funds.

Mr Nkrumah, therefore, urged the general public not to politicize the challenges faced by the financial sector.