16 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Springs 'House of Horror' Father Found Guilty

Tagged:

Related Topics

The man dubbed the "Springs monster", who is accused of the decade-long abuse of his five children, has been was found guilty in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The man previously pleaded not guilty to 21 charges, including the abuse and rape of his oldest daughter. He had also pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of his 13-year-old son, attempted obstruction of justice, five charges of child abuse, five counts of child neglect, two charges of breaking the Schools Act, showing pornographic material to his eldest daughter when she was still under 18, and using and distributing crystal methamphetamine.

He, however, pleaded guilty to allegations that he stopped the police from doing their work when they searched for one of his children in May 2014

His ex-wife was reportedly found guilty of neglect.

Police arrived at their house in Springs, on the East Rand, in May 2014, after the man's son ran to a neighbour for help. The father was arrested on May 23.

The woman was later released on bail of R2000.

Source: News24

South Africa

Marikana Massacre Police Were Not in Danger, Report

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has published a new report into the killing of 34 striking miners on the 16… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.