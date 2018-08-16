Kenya: Police Arrest Two Nation Reporters in Mombasa

Police in Mombasa are holding two Nation Media Group journalists for filming the construction of a hotel that has encroached into the Indian Ocean.

The Thursday arrests were supervised by a senior police officer from Bamburi police station.

NTV senior Coast cameraman Karim Rajan and Daily Nation photographer Laban Walloga were arrested while on official duty in Shanzu, Mombasa.

The hotel is associated with a top government official.

The two were with a Daily Nation reporter Winnie Atieno who managed to escape an attack by the workers.

According to a video footage taken by Ms Atieno, the workers are seen mishandling Mr Rajan and Mr Walloga before confiscating their gadgets.

The workers later fight Mr Rajan who was trying to stop them from grabbing his gadgets.

Mombasa police commander Johnston Ipara said: "I do not want to be involved in that issue."

Sources said the order for the arrest of the came from "above".