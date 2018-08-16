16 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Understrength Gor Sink Chemelil to Close in On KPL Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Mureithi

Defending champions Gor Mahia moved within five points of retaining the SportPesa Premier League after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chemelil Sugar at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru County on Thursday.

After a barren first half K'Ogalo finally found the back of the net in the 78th minute when supersub Eliud Lokuwam stabbed the winner following a goalmouth melee.

Gor now just need five points from their remaining eight matches to retain the title.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr fielded a second string side, perhaps with eyes on their crucial Caf Confederation group D match against Rayon Sports of Rwanda at Kasarani on Sunday, and they managed to overcome an ultra-defensive Chemelil side just a few hours their trip to play Everton in a friendly match at Goodison Park on either November 7 or 8 was confirmed.

More to follow...

Kenya

The Big Fish in the Mau Land Grab

Details of how adjudication sections in the Maasai Mau Forest were irregularly increased, leading to encroachment, can… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.