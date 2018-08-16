Kenya: Understrength Gor Sink Chemelil to Close in On KPL Title

Defending champions Gor Mahia moved within five points of retaining the SportPesa Premier League after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chemelil Sugar at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru County on Thursday.

After a barren first half K'Ogalo finally found the back of the net in the 78th minute when supersub Eliud Lokuwam stabbed the winner following a goalmouth melee.

Gor now just need five points from their remaining eight matches to retain the title.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr fielded a second string side, perhaps with eyes on their crucial Caf Confederation group D match against Rayon Sports of Rwanda at Kasarani on Sunday, and they managed to overcome an ultra-defensive Chemelil side just a few hours their trip to play Everton in a friendly match at Goodison Park on either November 7 or 8 was confirmed.

More to follow...