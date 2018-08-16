Uganda: Killer of Museveni's Ally Jailed for 35 Years

High Court in Luweero has handed a 35-year jail term to a man who murdered President Museveni's bush war collaborator.

Edward Nakibinge, 51, was on Tuesday convicted after pleading guilty to murdering Samuel Babumba Majambere, a man who Mr Museveni confessed publicly to have provided shelter and logistical support to the National Resistance Army guerillas in the early 1980s in Makulubita Sub-county, Luweero District.

Confession

Nakibinge confessed to having persuaded Majambere in April 2016 to come to his garden and resolve a land dispute between them.

However, upon reaching the garden, he hacked him to death during day time in Kitebere village, in Makulubita.

The State prosecutor, Ms Beatrice Alok Odongo, asked trial judge Olive Karazarwe for a deterrent sentence of 40 years against the convict.

She argued that Nakibinge conducted himself like a beast in killing the deceased when the dispute between them could have been resolved through the established channels of justice.

"The convict has no previous criminal record but the manner in which the offence was committed was gruesome," Ms Odongo told court on Tuesday.

Nakibinge's lawyer Sowali Katamba pleaded for a lighter sentence for his client, saying the dispute had persisted a long time and there was possible provocation.

Ruling

After considering submissions by both the defence and the prosecution, Justice Karazarwe sentenced Nakibinge to 35 years in jail.

The judge, however, advised the convict to appeal against the sentence within 14 days if he was dissatisfied with the judgement.

Nakibinge was tracked on his cellular phone and arrested in Mukono District, two days after the incident. During the burial, President Museveni, who was the chief mourner, condemned Majambere's murder and vowed to ensure the culprit was arrested and punished.

The President told mourners that Majambere was one of the few people who sacrificed their lives by offering shelter to his NRA rebels when they camped at his home in the 1980s.

Plot. Nakibinge confessed to persuading Majambere in April 2016 to come to his garden and resolve a land dispute between them upon which he hacked him to death

Arrest. Security officials tracked Nakibinge on his cellular phone and he was arrested in Mukono District, two days after the incident.