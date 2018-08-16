Uganda: Tramped Up Charges Is How NRM Addresses Opponents, Besigye Speaks Out

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Dr Kizza Besigye has said that all that is happening to Kyadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) Bobi wine is as a result of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) fear of political opponents.

Besigye who was addressing a press conference at his Katonga Road based office on Thursday afternoon about the detention of Bobi Wine said that the ruling party did the same things to him a few years back.

"I have been charged with treason twice. I have been charged with rape, with illegal possession of guns. My wife was charged with having a pistol in our home in Luzira where I used to live. These tramped up charges are the rules in how NRM addresses opponents," Dr Besigye said.

He demanded that Bobi Wine and all the people arrested sbe released immediately.

"We demand that all those persons being detained, should be freed unconditionally. No person should be charged and attempted to be tried in the military courts,"

He said military courts are supposed to deal with service discipline. They are part and parcel of hierarchy of military service.

"These courts are not only formed by Mr Museveni, they are subordinate to him. They have no protection of independence. You cannot try your opponents in your courts," he said.

Dr Besigye said the violence in Arua on Monday which led to the death of Bobi Wine's driver, Yasin Kawuma, was instigated by NRM when they started firing bullets.

He said that a team led by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago had been set up to "help in conjunction with all those who are actively doing some work, to establish what needs to be done to achieve the immediate freedom of these people and their subsequent attention to get their health back."

Government yesterday said they will charge Bobi Wine with treason after they allegedly found guns in his hotel room. They said they will arraign him before the army court in Gulu today. Other detained politicians include: Kassiano Wadri, the Arua Municipality MP elect, Gerald Karuhanga, Francis Zzake and Paul Mwiru.