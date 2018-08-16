Angola: Health Professionals Call for Improvement of Road Access to Hospitals

Professionals from different, health centers, at the Cazenga municipality, requested the local administration to rehabilitate the roads that give access to the health units.
According to the professionals, these access roads are in an advanced state of degradation and when it rains it is difficult to reach the health centers, the employees and patients are "forced" to use trucks or motorized vehicles. Cazenga, one of the nine municipalities of the province of Luanda, has six urban districts, Tala-Hadi, Hoji ya Henda, Cazenga, 11 de Novembro ,Kima-kieza and Calawenda.