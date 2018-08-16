16 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: Minister Manuel Augusto in Windhoek for SADC Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Foreign Affairs Minister, Manuel Augusto traveled to Windhoek, Namibia, last Wednesday afternoon to attend the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the African Development Community Austral (SADC), on the 17th and 18th.

In Windhoek, Namibian, the head of Angolan diplomacy will meet with some counterparts.

During the work of the summit, South Africa will pass the rotating presidency of SADC to the Republic of Namibia.

Meanwhile, this 38th ordinary meeting of the Heads of State and Government of SADC was preceded by a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which ended on Tuesday. It analyzed the regional development strategy of the agency for the period 2015-2020.

The meeting assessed the financial situation, industrialization of member states, payment of quotas, contributions from development partners and member countries, issues that will be further elaborated on Friday.

The work, which focused on SADC's strategy for common progress, took place under the chairmanship of the Namibian Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Angola was represented by the Minister of Industry, Bernarda Martins.

Created on 17 August 1992 in Windhoek, SADC aims to promote economic and sustainable growth and development, alleviate poverty, increase the quality of life of the peoples of the region and provide aid to the most disadvantaged.

Southern Africa

Marikana Massacre Police Were Not in Danger, Report

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has published a new report into the killing of 34 striking miners on the 16… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.