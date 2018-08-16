Southern Africa: Minister Manuel Augusto in Windhoek for SADC Summit

Luanda — Foreign Affairs Minister, Manuel Augusto traveled to Windhoek, Namibia, last Wednesday afternoon to attend the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the African Development Community Austral (SADC), on the 17th and 18th.

In Windhoek, Namibian, the head of Angolan diplomacy will meet with some counterparts.

During the work of the summit, South Africa will pass the rotating presidency of SADC to the Republic of Namibia.

Meanwhile, this 38th ordinary meeting of the Heads of State and Government of SADC was preceded by a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which ended on Tuesday. It analyzed the regional development strategy of the agency for the period 2015-2020.

The meeting assessed the financial situation, industrialization of member states, payment of quotas, contributions from development partners and member countries, issues that will be further elaborated on Friday.

The work, which focused on SADC's strategy for common progress, took place under the chairmanship of the Namibian Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Angola was represented by the Minister of Industry, Bernarda Martins.

Created on 17 August 1992 in Windhoek, SADC aims to promote economic and sustainable growth and development, alleviate poverty, increase the quality of life of the peoples of the region and provide aid to the most disadvantaged.