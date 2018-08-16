Tanzania: Dar Picked Host for Haematology Expertise Centre

TANZANIA has been selected as centre for enhancement of haematology expertise and researches on blood related diseases in Africa amid reports that the continent is finding it difficult to deal with the ailments due to poor technology.

As a result, hematologists from across the world will be gathering in the country annually to discuss and exchange views on the best ways to deal with the diseases.

The Principal Investigator for the project that focuses on providing education to health service providers and medical doctors from Africa, Prof Julie Makani broke the news in Dar es Salaam yesterday during the ongoing training that aims at increasing doctor/patient ratios in haematology.

The training drew participants from over 20 countries across the world.

The project is funded by Italy based organisation and managed by the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS). Prof Makani said that Tanzania will benefit from the establishment of the centre because it will help to enhance cooperation between Africa and other continents in terms of researches related to the diseases.

"Tanzania has only eighteen haematologists, we are lucky that this mega project is being executed in the country...if this opportunity will be well utilised, we will be in a good position to fight the blood related diseases," Prof Makani noted.

She said plans are underway to provide education to members of the public, especially the rural community, to address the challenges.

The training programme comes close on the heels of research findings that show the problem was serious but with only 21 per cent of experts in operation. MUHAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Andrea Pembe pointed out that the shortage of experts currently stood at about 600.

"In 2005, there was only one trained haematologist in the country, who is retired but is working on contract basis in our department.

This brought about a lot of challenges in delivery and development of haematology services as well as in haematology teaching and training to all health staff," said Professor Pembe, adding: "Currently, there are only 10 trained specialists while blood complication patients keep increasing almost every day. We need at least 574 experts."

MNH Executive Director Prof Lawrence Museru said after training enough professionals in the field, the next step is to introduce zonal haematological centres country-wide to reduce the number of patients at the national hospital.