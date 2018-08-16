Liberia: New Bong Senator Seeks Reconciliation

The new senator-elect of Bong County Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa is calling on leaders of the county to work together for the development of the county.

Senator-Elect Tokpa said the county cannot be developed when the leaders are in confusion. "There have been too much noise in our county and now is the time to reconcile, unite, and forge ahead with the development of our county", Dr. Tokpa cautioned.

He described his overwhelming victory in the 31st July 2018 senatorial by-election as a mandate from the people to ensure that development comes to the county.

He also promised to prioritize the interest of the people in working along with other members of the Bong Legislative Caucus for the growth and development of the county.

Dr. Tokpa asserted that he is aware of the numerous challenges ahead but was quick to point out that with the help of God and the people his development programs will be successful.

The Cuttington University's former President also promised to work collaboratively with the Liberian Government to ensure that the country moves forward with all of its development programs.

He praised the National Elections Commission (NEC) for the and transparent manner in which the senatorial by-election was conducted noting that there were no power play in the process.

Senator Elect Tokpa spoke Monday at the headquarters of the National Elections Commission when he and Saah Joseph were certificated for winning the 31st July 2018 senatorial by-election in Bong and Montserrado Counties respectively.

Dr. Tokpa defeated current Bong County District number three Representative J. Marvin Cole with a margin of over six thousand votes amounting more than forty-seven percent.

It can be recalled that Dr. Tokpa contested 2014 senatorial election against the current Vice President of Liberia, Jewel H. Taylor and several other prominent citizens of the county.

Then Senator Taylor won the election followed by Dr. Tokpa. But not been satisfied with the results due to some irregularities, Dr. Tokpa filed a complaint to the Supreme Court and won the case.

The court therefore ordered a rerun in some parts of the county but the Professor decided to wave the case for the sake of peace.

For his part, the other winner Saah Joseph of Montserrado County promised to foster development in the county, and assured that he will encourage companies based and operating in the county to give the social corporate benefits that belong to the people.

Senator-Elect Joseph Praised President George Weah and members of the Coalition for Democratic Change for the support given him during the by-election.

Speaking earlier, NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoya congratulated the winners of the just ended senatorial by-elections in Bong and Montserrado Counties for their victories.

Cllr. Korkoya used the occasion to disclose to the public that assistance from international partners to the commission has slowed down thereby leaving the funding of the commission with the government people of Liberia.

He further disclosed that there will be series reform proposals of the electoral law will be sent to the national legislature in the coming months.

Amongst the proposals would be the adjustment in candidate registration fees, noting that those who will be contesting future elections would asked to fund the electoral processes.