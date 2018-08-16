16 August 2018

Malawi: Mutharika Meets DPP Officials, Chiefs to Plot DPP Victory in 2019

By Nyasa Times Reporter

President Peter Mutharika has been meeting some ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the north in order to help ensure the party's victory in 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Mutharika has been busy at the Mzuzu State Lodge since he went there to attend the Ngoni powerful cultural event, Umtheto.

Nyasa Times can reveal that on Wednesday, Mutharika met some chiefs from the north and pleaded with them to influence their subjects to vote for the DPP during the elections in 2019.

Both DPP publicist Nicholas Dausi and presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani confirmed Mutharika has been holding meetings in Mzuzu with different stakeholders, including party members.

