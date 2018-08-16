Tanzania/Sudan: Serengeti Boys Seek Sudan U-17's Scalp

SERENGETI Boys Head Coach, Oscar Milambo said his injury-free side is ready to defeat Sudan in their today's CECAFA Under-17 AFCON Zonal Qualifiers game at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

A win today by Serengeti Boys will be their second consecutive victory in the competition after a 2-1 victory over Burundi in their opening match on Saturday at the same venue.

Kelvin John and Agiri Ngoda were on target for Serengeti Boys, while Nibikora Arthur scored for the visiting team.

Serengeti Boys is packed in group A together with Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and Sudan, while group B consist of Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Djibouti.

Milambo's who have already qualified for the next year's Africa Youth Championship (AYC) finals to be hosted in the country for the first time are using the unfolding contest as a rehearsal field hence an added advantage to them.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' yesterday, Milambo said he is impressed with the fighting spirit being displayed by the talented young stars both in training sessions and during the games.

"We won our first match and that was a big plus for us. Now, we have a new opponent (Sudan) which also plays good football but I can assure you that the squad is ready to take them," Milambo said.

He further said every much they are playing is good for the team ahead of the 2019 AYC finals upon considering that some of the teams they are currently facing in the unfolding qualifiers are the ones they will play against during the U-17 AFCON contest next year.

"I know that during the past match, there are a number of challenges which emerged but the good thing is that we have solved them and people should expect a great game tomorrow (today)," Milambo said.

However, the coach has since called upon Tanzanians to rally behind their Serengeti Boys team and support it endlessly in any way they can afford.

"This team (Serengeti Boys) is not a property of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) but it is the national team... we need full attention from all citizens of this country," he said.

He then urged sportsmen and women to storm the 60,000 capacity stadium in their big numbers to backup the boys as they seek another triumph of which he said will pump up momentum among the players.

"As you saw, in our opening match, the attendance was not that convincing as such we expect more fans tomorrow (today) since their presence is usually a big boost to the team," he said.

This year's Zonal Qualifiers are being staged at two venues namely the National Stadium and Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam respectively.