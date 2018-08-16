16 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Muluzi Hails UK for Funding Sexual Health Services in Malawi - K47.bn 'Tsogolo Langa' Programme

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

The United Kingdom (UK) Department for International Development's (DFID) has announced a £50.1 million (about K47.5 billion) six year family planning programmes in Malawi under the 'Tsogolo Langa' [My future] programme.

A statement issued by DfID made available to Nyasa Times says the family planning services was announced by Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin.

During a visit to the Scotland Malawi Partnership in Edinburgh Ms Baldwin said the new programme, will provide important sexual and reproductive health services for more than 300,000 Malawians and avoid an estimated 6,000 preventable maternal deaths.

"Every woman has a right to a happy and healthy life. This is about empowering women to take control of their own health and their own futures," the statement quotes Baldwin.

UK aid will provide access to modern contraceptives, help clinics from running out of stock and provide accurate health information for women in harder to reach rural areas.

DfID will work with Malawi's Ministry of Health to deliver the programme, supporting the country's aim to reduce its high teenage pregnancy rate.

Minister of Health and Population for the Government of Malawi, Atupele Muluzi hailed the UK government for the support.

"This assistance is very timely as Malawi continues to further stabilise its population growth that is driven by teenage pregnancy, currently standing at 29%.

"Malawi still has a huge gap in providing different choices in contraceptives and this investment will assist in helping young women have more control of their future," said Muluzi.

DFID's family planning support in the world's poorest countries is helping women finish their education, get better jobs, fulfil their potential and in turn provide for their smaller planned families.

This latest support comes after Ms Baldwin's visit to Malawi last month during which she announced £37.5 million of new UK aid funding to support early grade learning and keep more girls in school

Chief Executive of the Scotland Malawi Partnership, David Hope-Jones said they welcome DFID funding commitments which will have a significant positive impact in Malawi.

Malawi

Malawi Gets £11m From Scotland Govt for Local Projects Until 2023

Malawi government has been boosted with a £11 million (aboput K7.3 billion) from Scottish government allocated to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.