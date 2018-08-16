Malawi: Muluzi Hails UK for Funding Sexual Health Services in Malawi - K47.bn 'Tsogolo Langa' Programme

The United Kingdom (UK) Department for International Development's (DFID) has announced a £50.1 million (about K47.5 billion) six year family planning programmes in Malawi under the 'Tsogolo Langa' [My future] programme.

A statement issued by DfID made available to Nyasa Times says the family planning services was announced by Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin.

During a visit to the Scotland Malawi Partnership in Edinburgh Ms Baldwin said the new programme, will provide important sexual and reproductive health services for more than 300,000 Malawians and avoid an estimated 6,000 preventable maternal deaths.

"Every woman has a right to a happy and healthy life. This is about empowering women to take control of their own health and their own futures," the statement quotes Baldwin.

UK aid will provide access to modern contraceptives, help clinics from running out of stock and provide accurate health information for women in harder to reach rural areas.

DfID will work with Malawi's Ministry of Health to deliver the programme, supporting the country's aim to reduce its high teenage pregnancy rate.

Minister of Health and Population for the Government of Malawi, Atupele Muluzi hailed the UK government for the support.

"This assistance is very timely as Malawi continues to further stabilise its population growth that is driven by teenage pregnancy, currently standing at 29%.

"Malawi still has a huge gap in providing different choices in contraceptives and this investment will assist in helping young women have more control of their future," said Muluzi.

DFID's family planning support in the world's poorest countries is helping women finish their education, get better jobs, fulfil their potential and in turn provide for their smaller planned families.

This latest support comes after Ms Baldwin's visit to Malawi last month during which she announced £37.5 million of new UK aid funding to support early grade learning and keep more girls in school

Chief Executive of the Scotland Malawi Partnership, David Hope-Jones said they welcome DFID funding commitments which will have a significant positive impact in Malawi.