South Africa: Police Ask for Info On Zonnebloem Child Abduction Allegations

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape has called on anyone with information to come forward following several reports of a "series of child abductions" that allegedly took place over the past two weeks in the Zonnebloem area.

"We regard abduction and other crimes in a serious light. Hence, we urge those with information about the above cited cases to report them immediately. It is our objective to investigate in order to bring the perpetrators to book," Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement on Thursday.

This is after a district social worker whose name has been withheld for security purposes sent an urgent notice to schools within the area in question, in which she warned parents to ensure pupils are dropped off and picked up at the entrance of the school.

"Multiple cases have been reported to my office, of learners walking to and from school and being drugged and taken in a van/vehicle," she wrote in the notice.

The Western Cape education department said the urgent notice in question was not meant for wider distribution.

The department's MEC, Debbie Schäfer, told the Cape Times that she was aware of the alleged abductions.

"I have received reports from our district officials that two separate incidents of abductions have reportedly taken place in the Zonnebloem area over the past two weeks. Learners are reportedly being targeted while travelling to and from school," Schäfer said.

The police say that they are working with other role players to ensure the safety of pupils on a continuous basis.

"We advise learners and parents to be vigilant at all times on their way to and from school. SAPS patrols and operations will continue in the area in an effort to ensure visibility," Rwexana concluded.

The City of Cape Town referred all queries to the SAPS.

Source: News24