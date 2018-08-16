South Africa: Dolce & Gabbana Designer Praises Minnie Dlamini's Beauty

If you're into fashion, then getting shout out from one half of Dolce & Gabbana is pretty much a dream come true. And if the praise is directed at how gorgeous you are, well, that doesn't hurt either.

Local TV personality Minnie Dlamini was overjoyed when she shared a screengrab of Stefano Gabbana's Instagram stories, where he referred to her as "such a beauty".

"OMG #StephanoGabbana thinks I'm pretty (sic)," Minnie posted on Twitter.

The comment from Stefano came after Minnie shared a snap of herself on Instagram, quoting the designer and tagging him in the post as well.

