16 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Taj Mall Owner Gorasia Given Two Weeks to Demolish It

By Collins Omulo

The owners of Airgate Mall, previously known as Taj Mall, have been given 14 days to bring it down or it will be done by force.

The government's multi-sectoral committee on unsafe buildings, in a notice dated August 16, 2018, has given the developers up to August 30 to demolish it.

According to the chair of the committee, Mr Moses Nyakiongora, the building situated on North Airport road at the junction of Outering Road has encroached on the road reserve and wayleave hindering continual construction of Outering Road.

"Upon the expiry of this notice, the illegal development will be demolished or removed from the road reserve and wayleave at the owners'/developers' risk and cost," part of the notice reads.

The tenants have also been asked to vacate before the expiry of the deadline.

The owner, Mr Rameshchandra Gorasia, has dared the government to demolish it.

"If you want to demolish this building do it, I don't care. I am tired of hearing about its demolition now for over five years.

"I have suffered enough since rumours of demolitions losing Sh2-3 billion in rentals, it is enough. Please bring it down even now. I don't care," Mr Gorasia said Thursday.

The development, officially opened on August 1, 2011, has made headlines for years with speculations rife over whether it will ever be demolished.

This went overdrive with the expansion of Outering Road from the Thika Superhighway.

In 2013, National Land Commission revoked the property's tittle deed but the building survived demolition after the road expansion project was re-designed.

