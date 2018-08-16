16 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Army Is Concealing Information About Bobi Wine - Basalirwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Ocungi

Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament (MP) Asuman Basalirwa who is one of the lawyers representing Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said the army is concealing information about his client's whereabouts.

"We are being confused by the army. They told us that Robert Kyagulanyi was brought at the 4th division army headquarters for medical treatment but was later taken back to Arua district. At the same time they say he will face the general military court martial in Gulu. We don't know where or how he is," Mr Basalirwa said.

Mr Basalirwa, this morning accompanied by six other legislators met with the fourth division commander brig Emmanuel Kanyesigye concerning Bobi Wine's appearance before court and his state of health.

The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Mugisha Muntu and former leader of opposition in parliament Winnie Kiiza were some of the opposition leaders who went to the 4th Division barracks but were denied access. Journalists were also denied access to the fourth division barracks.

There is a heavy army deployment around the barracks and the municipality with armed soldiers patrolling Gulu town on foot.

Uganda

