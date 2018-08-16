Kenya: Parking Fees in Nairobi to Hit Sh1,000 Next Month? Here's the Truth

The Nairobi county government has spoken out on claims that parking fees will skyrocket to Sh1,000 per day beginning next month.

Social media has been awash with the claims that the county administration had adjusted the fees upwards from the current Sh300 per day.

"News just in parking fees goes up for private car park in Nairobi county from 300 to 1000 this is to discourage parking in CBD From 1st September," reads the update.

But Nairobi Finance executive Allan Igambi says this is untrue.

"This is not true. We have received the Finance Bill but it has nothing of the sort, " Mr Igambi told Nairobi News.

Indeed, Nairobi county has in the past mulled slashing parking fees to Sh200.

