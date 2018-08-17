16 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Taj Mall Owner Ordered to Bring It Down or Face Demolition Squad

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvania Ambani

The owner of Airgate Mall, formerly known as Taj Mall, has been directed to bring it down by August 30 or face the government's demolition squad.

Tenants at the mall have also been asked to vacate the premises to pave way for the demolition of the building.

A notice issued on Wednesday by the chairman of the multi-sectorial Committee on Unsafe Structures said developers of the shopping mall encroached on the road reserve and wayleave, hindering the continuance of construction of the Outer Ring Road.

"Notice is hereby given to the owner/developer of the illegal development namely Airgate Mall, formerly known as Taj Mall situated at the North Airport road at the junction of Outer Ring Road. The owners/developers are asked to remove this illegal development before 30th august 2018," said Mr Moses Nyakiongora.

He added: "Upon the expiry of this notice the illegal development will be demolished or removed from the road reserve and wayleave at the owner/developer risk and cost."

The building was earmarked for demolition in 2016 to pave way for the expansion of the Outer Ring Road but got a reprieve from the National Land Commission chairman Mohammed Swazuri, who argued that it does not stand on land needed in the expansion of the Outer Ring Road.

Kenya

Outcry Over Arrest and Detention of Scribes Covering Land Grabbing Story

Workers and security guards at the construction site of a hotel that has encroached on a public beach yesterday roughed… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.