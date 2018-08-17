16 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Forgive Bobi Wine, Chameleone Pleads With Museveni

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone has pleaded with President Yoweri Museveni to 'forgive' his detained MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine, a celebrated musician and popular politician across East Africa, has recently found himself on the wrong side of the law in his homeland.

He has been in incommunicado detention since Tuesday after authorities arrested him while reportedly hiding in the ceiling of a hotel.

Come Wednesday, the government announced he will be charged with treason in a court martial in Gulu District on Thursday.

The charges are related to the chaotic scenes and violence that rocked a campaign rally in Arua Municipality. The chaos culminated in the death of the musician's driver and extensive damage to one of President Yoweri Museveni's car.

Museveni has since publicly accused the 'Kiwani', 'Kikomando' and 'Taata wa Baana' hitmaker of being responsible for the damages.

But Chameleone is playing the intermediary role despite his endless beef with Bobi Wine.

"As the Head of State it's great to lead us in example of forgiveness and reconciliation as that is one of the prime problems that have hindered our society," said Chamaleone.

"As a son of this nation... with all honour beg you the President to symbolize forgiveness in such a time. We can all wrong but better the forgiver Mr. President. You are a Father, Parent and always forgiving one. We shall all remain calm and hopeful that the coming developments will see us live harmoniously and have a peaceful country henceforth."

Wine has seen his popularity in the country rise since his election as Kyadondo East MP in 2017.

Uganda

Museveni Critic Bobi Wine Charged in Military Trial

Ugandan pop singer and prominent government critic Robert Kyagulanyi -- better known by his stage name Bobi Wine -- has… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.