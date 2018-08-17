Uganda: Forgive Bobi Wine, Chameleone Pleads With Museveni

Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone has pleaded with President Yoweri Museveni to 'forgive' his detained MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine, a celebrated musician and popular politician across East Africa, has recently found himself on the wrong side of the law in his homeland.

He has been in incommunicado detention since Tuesday after authorities arrested him while reportedly hiding in the ceiling of a hotel.

Come Wednesday, the government announced he will be charged with treason in a court martial in Gulu District on Thursday.

The charges are related to the chaotic scenes and violence that rocked a campaign rally in Arua Municipality. The chaos culminated in the death of the musician's driver and extensive damage to one of President Yoweri Museveni's car.

Museveni has since publicly accused the 'Kiwani', 'Kikomando' and 'Taata wa Baana' hitmaker of being responsible for the damages.

But Chameleone is playing the intermediary role despite his endless beef with Bobi Wine.

"As the Head of State it's great to lead us in example of forgiveness and reconciliation as that is one of the prime problems that have hindered our society," said Chamaleone.

"As a son of this nation... with all honour beg you the President to symbolize forgiveness in such a time. We can all wrong but better the forgiver Mr. President. You are a Father, Parent and always forgiving one. We shall all remain calm and hopeful that the coming developments will see us live harmoniously and have a peaceful country henceforth."

Wine has seen his popularity in the country rise since his election as Kyadondo East MP in 2017.