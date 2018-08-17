Kenya: Gospel Stars Wahu, Rufftone Land Government Jobs

Gospel artistes Wahu and Rufftone have landed government jobs in the Ministry of Education.

The two have been tasked with encouraging the youth to enroll in Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) program. The appointments were announced on Tuesday.

TVET is a government - sponsored program that trains young people on informal jobs.

A delighted Wahu promised to work with the ministry to ensure the program is a success.

"Thank you so much for the opportunity. I am very happy to be here. I am such a big advocate for skills, basic training and you know that's what I do for a living even having gone through the University. I totally endorse TVET and I am looking forward to working with you" Wahu said.

Rufftone on his part urged youths to grab the opportunity instead of staying home claiming to be jobless.

"I am proud of the government and the Ministry of Education. To those jobless corner students who are skilled, maybe carpenters, technicians even musicians now you have no reasons for staying home and say you don't have fees or the government doesn't care. This is an open challenge to every young man out there now, this is the opportunity. Run with It," he said.

Wahu later posted on Instagram her appreciation.

Earlier today with CS education amb. Amina Mohammed , HELB CEO Mr. Charles Ringera and my good pal Mr. Iggi iggi... [email protected]_kenya . this was during a press briefing to announce the implementation of the govt policy directive on HELB-TVET student funding. Madam CS and the Ministry of Education, i say well in!!!! Encouraging the uptake of TVET is an extremely impactful way of dealing with the employment and skills gap we are currently facing as a country!!! To the youth I say this: We need to dimistify the notion that success only comes in the form of white collar employment . Life has personally taught me otherwise. There IS enough space in the sky for all our stars to shine. You just need to figure out HOW they were DESIGNED to SHINE. So as you consider your career options, Think Broad and wide. You were not designed to fail..remember that. You must Own your success story and control your Destiny! Love you all, wish you the very best of success in what you do and God bless

