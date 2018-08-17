Kenya: Jubilee Blogger on the Spot for Bashing Sonko, Waititu

A prominent Jubilee blogger is on the spot for bashing Governors Mike Sonko and Ferdinand Waititu barely 18 months after drumming up support for their election.

On Thursday, a seemingly frustrated Pauline Njoroge posted a message on Twitter page about Sonko and Waititu.

If you think you are having a bad day, just remember some of us were born in Kiambu County and live in Nairobi County. It's embarrassing both way. We have to live with outright stupid, thuggish and juvenile characters! -- feeling irritated

- Pauline Njoroge, HSC (@paulinenjoroge) August 15, 2018

The post was seemingly a reaction to a leaked telephone conversation between Sonko and Waititu that went viral online.

A section of Pauline's followers, using the hashtag #United4Kiambu, were quick to remind her of her role in drumming support for Waititu.

The launch of Waititu/Nyoro ticket happening in Ndumberi this afternoon will be live on @K24Tv and @kameme101 #United4Kiambu

- Pauline Njoroge, HSC (@paulinenjoroge) March 11, 2017

Back in 2015, Pauline also referred to Waititu as the 'game changer in Kiambu politics'.

Her sudden change of tune got Twitter talking.

But Are you the same Pauleen who 9months ago was lavishing Sonko and Waititu tosha tags ! Now what has changed! I suggest u be yourself mrembo

- Butula's Finest (@SamMacoha) August 15, 2018

Eat your tomatoes slowly. We know how bitter it tastes. This is sweet news to my ears. I can't believe thurakus are now complaining only 8months after election.

- El-Macho (@ojdann) August 16, 2018

Watu wa Jubilee tuache hypocrisy... .. Sonko, Waititu and Waiguru ni matokeo ya Kumira Kumira

- Amon Kimeli (@arap_chief) August 15, 2018

Somebody has hacked your account. This cant be the one Pauline who campaigned furiously for kumiira. Kula kiburi chako

- Karl Marx (@SakariSakari1) August 15, 2018