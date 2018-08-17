16 August 2018

Kenya: TV Comedian Nyasuguta Narrates to Court Club Ordeal

By Richard Munguti

Comedienne Eunice Wambui alias Nyasuguta on Thursday recalled how she was attacked at a night club by two men when she questioned about a bill of Sh1,650, leaving her with serious body injuries and lost Sh16,000.

Nyasuguta told Milimani magistrate Elector Riany that she had to run to safety leaving behind her vehicle at the parking of Club Sidai Oleng which is on Kiambu Road.

The popular Vitimbi actress said she was embarrassed and her ego bruised after the ordeal yet she had committed no offence.

ROBBERY WITH VIOLENCE

In the case, John Ngigi Kabogo, Joseph Karanja and club waiter Dorica Wambuga have denied charges of robbery with violence, assault and handling of suspected stolen property.

The magistrate heard that Nyasuguta, Embakasi North Parliamentary aspirant Mr Harrison Wangoro Nwangi and Mr George Maina had gone to the club for lunch before the attack happened.

"Mr Mwangi had paid a bill of Sh14,500 when an additional bill of Sh1,650 was handed to them by Dorica. I asked her why she added an extra bill," Nyasuguta said.

"Upon questioning the bill , Mr Maina opted to pay and handed over two bank visa card and asked the waiter to confirm which had money then use it to foot the bill," the magistrate heard.

The waiter failed to return one bank visa card which according to Mr Maina had money.

The court heard when Mr Maina insisted to be given back his card, Mr Kabogo advanced to their table and set upon Nyasuguta with blows and kicks.

TORN BRA

She recalled how her bra was torn and she retaliated by hitting Mr Kabogo while struggling to free herself.

She said she was stripped in the process and suffered injuries to her backside.

"I went to hospital where I undressed to be examined as I had suffered injuries on my lower back," Nyasuguta told the magistrate.

She said in the melee she left her vehicle at the packing lot and also lost her gold chain and gold earrings worth Sh16,000.

She returned to the club on March 21, 2018 to take her vehicle.

Nyasuguta denied a suggestion by defence lawyer that she could not pay a bill of Sh2,000 and told the lawyer the bill had been paid and that she was attacked for no apparent reason.

Nyasuguta , Mr Mwangi and Mr Maina positively identified the accused persons as their attackers.

On cross-examintion by defence lawyer, Nyasuguta and Mr Maina denied they were drunk when they were attacked. They told the defence lawyer that the lost card was later recovered at the club.

Mr Kabogo has been charged with being found with a Techno mobile phone belonging to Mr Mwangi who was also robbed cash and had his motor vehicle windscreen smashed.

