Kenya: Sonko Halts Construction of City's Tallest Building

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has stopped the construction of Nairobi's tallest building and ordered for the arrest of it's contractors.

The contractors of the 43-storey Avic International Africa headquarters in Westlands are accused of encroaching on public roads.

In a statement on Wednesday, Governor Sonko claimed the contractors have also violated planning laws.

"We wish to inform the general public especially people residing around Parklands, Westlands and Riverside that we have stopped the construction of the AVIC INTERNATIONAL BUILDING along the Waiyaki way."

"We have arrested all the Chinese and Kenyan contractors on site for defying the county planning laws," said Sonko.

The governor has also vowed to sack all county government staff who facilitated the alleged illegalities.

"I swear Kuanzia Tito Kilonzi head of security compliance, Kathenge head of planning and approvals, arresting officers and the county prosecutor you will all go home by the end of today."

The Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) had in 2015 criticised Nairobi City County government for hurriedly approving construction of the building.

Cofek secretary-general Stephen Mutoro had said Avic International Real Estate Kenya Ltd received permits without any evidence that it had complied with all the security and environmental requirements.

He said the speedy amalgamation of plots, including public roads by the Nairobi City County, raised fundamental questions and is an affront on the Bill of Rights.