Liberia: New Appointments Made

President George Weah has made additional appointments in Government, affecting the Ministries of Justice and Public Works.
Those appointed include: Sebastian Farr - Deputy Inspector General/Training & Manpower Development and Commandant, National Police Academy, Liberia National Police, Abigail Wisseh - Deputy Commissioner/Operations, Liberia-Immigration Service
At the Ministry of Public Works, Dave Slewion is appointed as Assistant Minister Construction, James Reynolds, Assistant Minister/Planning and Programming and Kaustella Kailain, Assistant Minister/Operations
Meanwhile, these appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.