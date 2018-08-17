Photo: Liberian Observer

Some of the participants at the Government-Political Parties Consultative Forum.

Barely four days after proposing to hold a one-day national forum with opposition political parties, President George Manneh Weah on Thursday met with more than 20 opposition leaders and representatives.

Speaking during the opening of the forum, President Weah said his decision to meet with the opposition community is geared toward advancing ideas that promote the spirit of national unity.

Dr. Weah said Liberia is all that Liberians have, as such; it is important for everyone including the opposition community to work together in the interest of the country.

The president said the views and ideas of the opposition are germane for the development of Liberia.

He told the forum that his government is committed to promoting peace and unity to ensure that the country remains stable for all.

The President said a government and opposition political parties collaboration is a sine-qua-non for the enhancement of national cohesion and development as it affords them greater opportunity to inject practical ideas that drive a positive change toward overall social, political and economic transformation.

Some of the political parties that attended the meeting include Liberty Party, Alternative National Congress, Unity Party, All Liberian Party, Liberia Transformation Party, Victory for Change, Coalition for Democratic Change, among others.