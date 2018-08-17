Liberia: Govt Gets Global Information Network

-As Min. Kruah Urges Liberians, Others To Access Information Globally

The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. is urging all Liberians and others from any part of the world to access the government's information network.

Minister Kruah said everyone can access the National ePortal via www.eLiberia.govl.lr which provides a one-stop shop that facilitates access to government information and eservices.

The minister spoke on a CIO council workshop held at the ministry on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Minister Kruah pointed out that, "The Portal is dedicated to providing information to our local and diaspora citizens, business visitors and the general public on locating government agencies on the internet, accessing automated services available across government agencies and providing relevant information during epidemics, disasters and other emergencies"

He said the www.eLiberia.gov.lr. was formally launched by the Vice President of Liberia, Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor, during the celebration of the 171st Independence celebration at the ministry on July 23, 2018.

"By the launch of the portal, we hope to centralize all online government services for our citizens and businesses to communicate and transact with the government," he said.

The Posts & Telecommunications Minister also acknowledged the USAID and Digital Liberia Project Team for their coordinated support toward the development of the draft of the national ICT policy and the improvement of performances of ministries, agencies and commissions under the e-Governance program implementation.

"We also acknowledge the World Bank for its crucial support towards our reform efforts for providing the funds to allow us access the ACE cable system that now connects Liberia to the world," among other things he stated.

During the meeting, the e-Liberia project manager, James Solunteh displayed the used of the government information website. According to him, government agencies, and ministries are easily accessible for information about their various services.