Liberia: Urey Wants War Crime Court

-Says Free Charles Taylor Or Everybody Goes To Jail

Political Leader of the Opposition, All Liberian Party (ALP) of Businessman Benoni Urey wants President George Weah to ensure the establishment of war crime court in Liberia as a means of prosecuting those who according to him committed atrocities and economic crimes against Liberians and the state.

Urey said in Liberia there is only one person that is in prison and lots of others who committed atrocities are moving freely in Liberia indicating that the government should free former President Charles Taylor or everybody goes to jail.

Former President Charles Taylor is serving a fifty-year sentence in a British cell for aiding and abetting the war in neighboring Sierra Leone, but Urey said those who committed similar crimes in Liberia must face justice.

"Look we had a war one person did not commit all of the atrocities lot of people did and if one person can face justice than the rest can face justice," the ALP Political leader said.

Speaking to the media following the one-day political interactive forum in Monrovia, Urey said the forum was welcoming, indicating that such event was vital to the forward match of the developmental progress of the country.

According to him, they put out those concerns from the opposition political parties indicating that he had not been critical of the CDC led Government.

He further disclosed that opposition unearthed those issues that were critical for the common good of the country, but indicated that they informed President Weah the way some of his officials are branding the opposition describing such as unhealthy for the development of Liberia.

Urey further disclosed that President Weah told the participants to speak out their mind as it relates to the political, economic and social problems that are confronting the nation as people among others.

The one day political forum was well attended by all of the opposition political parties that included Unity Party, Liberty Party, Alternative National Congress, Coalition for Democratic Change, All Liberian Party , Movement for Economic Empowerment , Victory for Change , Movement for Reconstruction and Democracy, among others.

Recent pronouncement for the Forum:

It can be recalled President Weah recently proposed a one-day national forum between the Government of Liberia and opposition political parties with the hope of advancing ideas that promote the spirit of national unity and political tolerance between opposition political parties and the Liberian Government.

According to the Executive Mansion release, the President strongly believes that a government and opposition political parties' collaboration is a sine-qua-non for the enhancement of national cohesion and development as it affords them greater opportunity to inject practical ideas that drive a positive change toward overall social, political and economic transformation.

He said such forum is an opportunity that sets the stage in which all opposition political leaders gather together to discuss the future of Liberia.