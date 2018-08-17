Liberia - Government, Opposition Political Parties Meet Behind Closed Door

Photo: Liberian Observer

Some of the participants at the Government-Political Parties Consultative Forum.

Monrovia — Journalists covering the meeting between the Government and opposition political parties have been asked by President George Manneh Weah to leave the meeting hall.

The meeting, according to the Executive Mansion is aimed at advancing ideas that promote the spirit of national unity and political tolerance between opposition political parties and the Liberian government.

However, despite extending an invitation to the media to cover the meeting, President Weah, immediately after the introduction of the political parties present, asked that the media leave so that the meeting can be held behind closed door.

The order came as a shock to media outlets present. Smith Tobey of OK FM who was providing live coverage of the meeting said, "I'm dumb founded, why did they invite us here. You can have the whole country locked down because of this and hold it behind closed doors."

The Unity, Party, Liberty Party and Alternative National Congress are represented as a team. Others present include the All Liberian Party, the People's Unification Party, Liberia National Union, Liberia Transformation Party, the New Liberia Party, Movement for Progressive Change, amongst a host of other political parties.

The Executive Mansion said, President Weah strongly believes that a government and opposition political parties collaboration is a sine-qua-non for the enhancement of national cohesion and development as it affords them greater opportunity to inject practical ideas that drive a positive change toward overall social, political and economic transformation.