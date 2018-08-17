Cameroon: 2019 Total AFCON - Experience of Former Lions Solicited

A meeting between the Minister of Sports and Physical Education and some former football icons took place in Yaounde on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

As Cameroon will be hosting the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations, there is the urgent need to get all actors involved. It is for this reason that a meeting between the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt and some 30 former Cameroonian football icons took place at the conference hall of the ministry in Yaounde on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

Speaking at the occasion Minister Bidoung Mkpatt reminded the football legends that they are the symbol of team spirit, the incarnation of values of fighting spirit, creativity and an example for youths to follow.

He said they have a preponderant role to play in order to face the huge challenge of organising the 2019 AFCON as some of them already have a rich experiences through their contacts with international organisations and that can help Cameroon give Africa the best Africa Cup of Nations Competition. He said the Local organising Committee is counting on their proposals and contributions to help Cameroon meet its objective of a successful AFCON.

The President of the National Syndicate of Cameroon Footballers, Geremi Sorel Njitap on behalf of his colleagues assured the Minister that he can count on their support. Former international football stars like Roger Milla, Bell Joseph Antione, Patrick Mbom, Emmanuel Kunde, Agbor Hans, Stephen Tataw, Rigobert Song Bahanag, Vincent Ongandji, Eugene Ekeke, to name but a few expressed their satisfaction and willingness to give their contributions in diverse domains in the organisation in order to defend the colours of Cameroon.

The former football icons promised the Minister that they will get to work immediately to ensure a successful and the best Africa Cup of Nations ever.

The meeting took place in the presence of Deputy Secretary General of CAF, Anthony Baffoe. The meeting comes on the heels of the third CAF inspection mission to evaluate Cameroon's preparedness for the 2019 Total AFCON.