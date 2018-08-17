Cameroon: Constitutional Council - Ruling On Petitions Tomorrow

Nine of the 18 aspirants to the post of the President of the Republic whose candidacies were rejected, filed 12 petitions at the Constitutional Council.

Tomorrow, August 17, 2018 will be a decisive day for the nine aspirants to the post of the President of the Republic in the October 7, 2018 whose candidacies the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) rejected and they decided to file 12 petitions at the Constitutional Council. Following a press release, the Constitutional Council will start ruling on the petitions this Friday, August 17.

In respect of Section 129 of the Electoral Code, nine of the rejected candidates filed their petitions up to midnight on August 9, 2018. The Constitutional Council will tomorrow be acting within the framework of the law. Concerning rulings on the pre-electoral petitions, Section 131 (1) of the Electoral Code provides that, "In case of objections or petitions relating to the rejection or acceptance of candidacies as well as those relating to the colour, initials or emblem chosen by a candidate, the Constitutional Council, before which the matter is brought, shall rule within no more than 10 days of the filing of the petitions." This implies that the ruling of the Constitutional Council must be done latest August 19, 2018.

At the level of the Constitutional Council, all is set to rule on the petitions. The elections and referendum organising, managing and supervising body, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) whose Electoral Board published the list of candidates retained for the presidential election on August 7, 2018 is also reportedly ready for the hearings on the petitions.

From every indication, more attention is focused on the nine rejected candidates who filed the petitions. Bertin Kisob, candidate and National President of the Cameroon Party for Social Justice (CPSJ) tops the list of petitioners with three petitions.

While praying the Constitutional Council to cancel the rejection decision slammed on him by ELECAM and uphold his candidacy, he equally calls on the Council to annul President Paul Biya's candidature for incompetence and for conspiring with foreign powers. Kum Ane Ihims, candidate of the party Bilingual Yaounde (BIYA) filed two petitions.

One calls for the disqualification of the candidacy of President Paul Biya on grounds that the name Biya Paul is different from Paul Biya and in the other, he prayed the Constitutional Council to reinstate his candidacy. Other rejected candidates who filed petitions include:

Aboubakar Kamaldine independent aspiring candidate, Vincent-Sosthène Fouda Essomba of the Cameroon Movement for Social Democracy (MCPS), Gaban Midanha Rigobert Ammou independent aspirant. There are also Ndjoumou Leopold Steve of UREC, Geneviève Zeh of Sans Frontier, Bile Olivier of Union for Fraternity and Prosperity and Egono Valentin of the Cameroon Union for Democracy and Innovation.