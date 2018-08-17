Cameroon: National Football Academy - Talents Detection Rounds Off in Akono

The list of the first batch of trainees for the ANAFOOT training centre will be published in the days ahead.

The process for the selection of the first batch of 50 trainees (30 boys and 20 girls) of the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT) training centre rounded off yesterday August 15, 2018 in the campus of Collège Stoll d'Akono some 60km from the capital city, Yaounde.

A total of 150 boys and girls from the 10 regions of Cameroon were present in Akono and since Monday August 13, 2018 for the selection exercise.

The exercise went on with the support of two experts from the French Football Federation notably Christophe Coursimault and Antony Solmier. The experts who are equally from the Rheine Football Training Centre, one of three best training centres in France, worked basing on certain criteria to select players for the U13 and U15 categories.

Every day, the exercise began with a roll call of the trainees before dividing them into different workshops. Christophe Coursimault said for three days they worked with their colleagues of physical education in the morning and in the afternoon they focused on detecting the profile and talents of the trainees.

"We are working to detect the best players but those who have the highest profile for the future," he said. He added that the environment chosen for the exercise was conducive. He explained that the girls will follow the same training like the boys.

Antony Solmier who is also a goalkeeper said the criteria for selection were mostly technical. He said focus was on intelligence, of the players and good speed reaction. One of the trainees Ngie Fotso Nathan 12, a student of Government Bilingual High School Down Town Bamenda said he has improved on his talents during the exercise and that if he is selected he will like to play like the French football star, Umtiti.

Another trainee, Mendouga Pulcherie Lionel, 13, student of Lycée de Mokolo IV Bertoua, East Region said if selected she will like to play like Indomitable Lioness's forward, Gaël Enganamouit. The General Manager of Anafoot, Carl Enow Ngachu said the 50 trainees will train in the ANAFOOT Training Centre alongside their studies. ANAFOOT officials say the list of the first batch of trainees for the centre will be published in the days ahead.